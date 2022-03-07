Sephora, Amazon, Ulta Seal hair cuticles to lock in color with this split end mender, fight fading with a color depositing conditioner and keep dead ends trimmed with these salon-grade shears.

During lockdown, many of us were forced to take our hair into our own novice hands. Now, after a couple of years’ worth of wielding a pair of kitchen scissors for bang trims and haphazardly covering up roots with store-bought dye, it’s nice to be back in the salon chair. With one exception ― the cost.

Professional salon visits can amount to a pretty hefty stack of cash. And although the price is completely justified, sometimes saving a few extra bucks is always a good idea. So we asked what can be done to make color fade slower and cuts look fresh longer, in order to stretch out that time between hair appointments.

Kirstin Patterson, a professional hair stylist, told HuffPost that you should first start out by investing in a good hair cut from the pros.

“Hairstylists that know how to put in a great shape will also allow the shape to look good for longer,” Patterson said.

Once you have gotten your fresh cut and color, Patterson suggests washing your hair in cold water and doing it fewer times throughout the week to help to preserve the color and integrity of your hair. She added that avoiding long periods out in the sun or wearing a hat outside can prevent sun bleaching and color fading.

“People might also be using the wrong hair products to care for their hair,” said Jennifer Korab, a New Jersey-based hair stylist and professional colorist.

She said that implementing products like a regular deep-conditioning mask and a heat protectant prior to heat styling are key when it comes to adding those few extra weeks in between appointments. This is because healthier hair with fewer gaps in the cuticle holds onto color better.

“Conversely, when is that stretch of time too long? I would say anything over three to four months. Getting trims regularly help maintain the health of your hair and for hair color, anything over this [time period] can create a band in your hair color,” Korab said.

Patterson added, “When your hair is simply not holding a style or is dull and limp, it’s time for a hairstylist visit. Everyone’s hair has a different length of time before they need a revamp. It depends on how fast their hair grows and how much gray a person has.”

Until that point, this list of color-safe shampoos, cuticle-sealing serums and color restoring treatments recommended by our experts may be able to help you to frequent the salon a little less.

