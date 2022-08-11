Parenting

How To Deal With A Breakup During Pregnancy

There may be no easy time to break up with your partner, but splitting up while you're expecting brings its own specific challenges.

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child with NBA player Tristan Thompson last week — a little over a year after they reportedly split in June 2021.

E! News reported that the baby boy was conceived via surrogate in November 2021, before news broke in December that Thompson was also expecting a child with another woman. An unnamed source told E! that the two have only spoken about “co-parenting matters” in the time since.

Whether or not they play out in the public eye, breakups are difficult. When children are involved, they can be even more intricate, and when the pair is expecting, it adds yet another layer of complication. Even when communication is limited to “co-parenting matters,” a lot of decisions and agreements need to be made.

Stacia L. Brown, a writer and storyteller who lives with her daughter in North Carolina, confirmed she was pregnant the same week that she and her partner broke up.

They ended up splitting responsibilities along gender lines. Brown prepared to become her child’s primary caregiver, with the father assuming a less intensive role.

Brown’s primary concern was having enough money to raise a child, but, she told HuffPost, “I also didn’t think I’d have a parenting partner. At minimum, it seemed clear that whoever might help me raise my daughter, day to day, wouldn’t be her dad.”

When Brown’s daughter was three, they wound up in the same city as her father, and he began to take a more active role in her life. While they now live four hours apart, Brown described their current co-parenting relationship as “more collaborative and inclusive.”

She characterizes the relationship as “workable,” but not without its challenges. “I think he’d like to see her more often, and we don’t always see eye to eye on parenting decisions.”

If you’re currently facing a break-up while expecting a child, here are some expert tips on how to manage. While aimed at couples planning to split, they’re good reminders of things that all co-parents should keep in mind, even while cohabitating.

Be clear about what each person needs to communicate.

People often assume that the other parent will keep them up-to-date but then don’t agree on what information needs to be shared.

“What I’ve seen in my work is that sometimes each person is not actually fully aware of what the other one wants to hear about, or maybe things they don’t want to hear about, or appointments they want to attend,” said Vanessa Benzan-Monteiro, a therapist who remotely sees clients living in Florida, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Map out what each parent needs to know. Thinking about the entire pregnancy may be overwhelming, so Benzan-Monteiro encourages clients to break things down into smaller, more manageable chunks.

“Sometimes it’s harder for people to see that far forward, of what is the birth going to look like? And what is it going to look like in regards to taking care of the baby and the infant and so on. Break it down piece by piece, that’s my biggest recommendation for people.”

“You don’t have to map it out 100%,” said Benzan-Monteiro. “Navigate just this next month, maybe two months, if you can see that far, and say, ‘All right, what are the things that I want to know about? What are the things that I want to share with you?’”

Plan how your communication will take place.

Solid communication requires both time and effort. Dedicate a specific time for this communication to happen.

Terry Gaspard, a couples counselor and author, recommends meeting regularly, perhaps every couple of weeks — unless you can’t speak to each other without the conversation devolving into an argument. In these cases, a “referee,” such as a therapist, may be able to facilitate effective communication.

While email can work as another form of communication, Gaspard recommends against relying too heavily on text messages, as they can be easily misconstrued for lack of context. Phone calls are second best to in-person meetings, she says, as they allow you to ask each other questions.

Enlist outside help.

Many people assume that couples therapists are only for couples who want to stay together, but that’s not the case.

“Couples therapists are skilled in helping multiple people navigate communication and get creative in thinking outside the box,” said Benzan-Monteiro.

Personal counseling for one or both partners can also be helpful, said Gaspard.

A mediator is another option. Unlike lawyers, mediators work for the couple — not just one person — to help make decisions.

“You each have a say,” explained Gaspard. “You work out a memorandum of agreement on every single detail of your child’s [life]. It’s really beneficial to children.”

Benzan-Monteiro also recommends The Co-Parenting Handbook as a resource.

Assume best intentions.

It’s true in disciplining a child, and it’s true in co-parenting. Start from a place of believing that the other person wants to do the right thing — in this case, for your child. Even when it feels like they are purposefully making your life difficult, give them the benefit of the doubt that they are not out to get you.

“Separated and divorced parents have a way of being competitive with one another,” said Gaspard. ”[It’s] very common for them to badmouth each other, and that’s probably one of the most harmful things you can do to a relationship, and certainly, even young children pick up on it,” she said.

When you’re “not always criticizing or looking for the negative, it can change the dynamic,” said Gaspard.

Take advantage of neutral locations.

Because visiting each other’s homes can be emotionally fraught, Gaspard recommends that the hand-off of the child occur in a neutral setting whenever possible.

“I’ve seen it work out where separated or divorced people have a pretty good relationship with their partner or ex-partner’s family, or they have a mutual friend, and maybe they could do the drop-off and pick up there,” said Gaspard.

If you’re the birthing person, seek out the support you need.

Brown remembers the loneliness of solo pregnancy and recommends that you “find the people who will shore you up.”

“If there’s someone who can attend prenatal appointments if you need them to or crib/clothing shop with you or fantasize about what your baby will be like in the future, surround yourself with those people. It’s super-easy to slip into a depression when you’re alone during pregnancy. And that can mean that you aren’t taking care of yourself.”

Don’t assume things won’t get better.

Pregnancy or early parenthood may be fraught as you negotiate a co-parenting relationship, but that doesn’t mean things will always be this way.

“We’re talking about, at minimum, three individuals,” said Benzan-Monteiro. “So we have to be flexible and give permission to each other to learn and evolve.”

She suggests asking, “How can we do this in a way that centers the child or children, and in a way that is still each of us taking care of ourselves as individuals?”

“It’s important to remember that the way things are during the pregnancy aren’t necessarily how they’ll be after delivery,” said Brown. “If the person you’re breaking up with is truly amenable to the possibility of co-parenting with you, it’s not necessarily a bad thing to end your romantic relationship, if that isn’t working. Sometimes you get along better with the other parent when you don’t see them every day. And sometimes your child is better for the two-household arrangement.”

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

PregnancyRelationshipsbreak up

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

How To Cope With The Anxiety Of Pregnancy After A Loss

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Make The Most Perfect, Foolproof Salmon

Style & Beauty

Skinny ’90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here’s How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us In Moving On

Travel

How Hotels Are Trying To Entice Travelers To Return

Home & Living

11 Flowers Or Plants That Are Toxic To Cats And Dogs And That You Should Get Rid Of ASAP

Parenting

Dads, Stop Giving Your Wife’s Email For Your Kid’s School And Extracurriculars

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Shopping

This Amazingly Gross Foot Peel Transforms Rough And Callused Feet

Shopping

I Can't Go Anywhere Without My Emotional Support Water Bottle

Shopping

35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

Shopping

Start The School Year Off Right With These Preschooler-Friendly Backpacks

Food & Drink

General Mills Is Resurrecting 4 Of Its Vintage 'Monster Cereals' This Fall

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Wellness

6 Reasons Summer Could Worsen Your Anxiety, According To Therapists

Food & Drink

The 'Missing Middle': How To Feed America's Neglected Kids At School

Home & Living

This Video Game Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes That Won't Give You Blisters On Your Next Trip

Food & Drink

If Spices Bother Your Stomach, Try Eating Them At This Time Of Day

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Home & Living

What To Do When You're Caught Social Media Stalking Someone

Style & Beauty

Makeup Pros Reveal How They Camouflage Bad Tan Lines On Models And Actors

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

Housewarming Gifts From Target To Ensure You Get Invited Back

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Shopping

Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Style & Beauty

This Sleep Position Can Actually Prevent You From Getting Wrinkles

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

What Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms (Hint: It’s Not Just School Supplies)

Food & Drink

'Cafeteria Workers Do A Lot More Than People Realize'

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?