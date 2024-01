A portable oscillating space heater

"Firstly, this heater puts out a tremendous amount of heat. I got this for a room that doesn't have a door so I didn't expect it to heat the space that well. Surprisingly, this heater not only makes the entire space comfy, but the adjacent hall to the room manages to get warm from this heater as well. It's also incredibly quiet.for this space, and I've had a few different ones in this space. It's also so sleek. It looks high tech while not requiring a lot of space or tech know-how. Plug it in and either push power on the remote or power on the actual device and you're ready to go. It has three modes and yes, I can tell the difference between low and high heat output. The timer is wonderful. And the remote is serviceable enough to be useful." — L. Thornhill