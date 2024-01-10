A mini desktop humidifier

My skin gets flakey patches whenever the seasons change and my nose becomes downright painful in the winter from dryness. Not only did this little humidifier totally solve those problems, but it's still going strong a full year later after many, many hours of use. The bottom screws off, so it's a breeze to refill and it's all but silent, so no worries if you leave it running during a meeting. Occasionally, the mist hole on top gets a little clogged since I just fill it with regular tap water (if you're ambitious enough to use filtered water this may not happen), but after wiping it out with a swab it's good as new. Highly, highly recommend to anyone who spends way too much time sitting at a desk.