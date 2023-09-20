'Call Me Woke': Howard Stern Expertly Shoots Down Right-Wing Criticism

LOADING ERROR LOADING

If being “woke” means supporting equality, science and democracy, Howard Stern is happy to be branded as such.

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m ‘woke,’” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday.

Advertisement

“I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke,” he continued. “I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender, or I’m for the vaccine ― dude, call me woke as you fucking want.”

Stern celebrated COVID-19 vaccines, telling listeners he recently got the new booster shot, and mocked Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I am woke, motherfucker, and I love it,” he said. “I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am: I believe the election was not rigged.”

Merriam-Webster defines “woke” as being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Advertisement