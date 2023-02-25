Hugh Jackman Reveals How Wolverine's 'Growling' Has Impacted His Voice

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman said he thinks he did damage to his voice while playing the mutant Marvel character.

The “X-Men” star, who has played Logan/Wolverine in several films since 2000, told BBC Radio 4′s “Front Row” this week that he believes the role did a number on his voice.

“I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine, my falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said.

“My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did.”

“The Greatest Showman” actor added that he learned a technique on how to shout and yell in school without “ruining your voice,” but, as Wolverine, he said he did damage to how he sounds.

“During Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I’m working on,” Jackman said.

“I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

Jackman is set to play Wolverine for the 10th time in the upcoming film “Deadpool 3.” He told CNN’s Chris Wallace last month that he’d make it his job to train for the role.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” Jackman said.

“So we have six months from when I finish [‘The Music Man’ on Broadway] to when I start filming, and I’m not doing any other work, I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

During his interview on “Front Row,” Jackman teased that his movie with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will be “very different” from what fans have seen from Wolverine in the past.