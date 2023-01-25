Hulu Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland In Wake Of Domestic Abuse Charges

Justin Roiland, who created the animated series "Rick and Morty," poses for a portrait at Comic-Con International in 2017 in San Diego. Roiland is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. via Associated Press

Hulu has ended its relationship with animator Justin Roiland, one day after Adult Swim announced he would no longer be involved with the popular animated series “Rick and Morty.”

The move follows reports that Roiland is facing two felony domestic violence charges, first reported by NBC News earlier this month.

Although Roiland was a producer and voice actor on two Hulu shows, “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man,” that is no longer the case, according to a terse statement from the streamer.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” the statement said.

Like “Rick and Morty,” the two shows will continue without his involvement.

Roiland’s departure from all of his shows comes as he awaits trial on one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

The charges were initially filed in May 2020, and Roiland was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020.

At his arraignment in October of that year, Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to NBC News.

T. Edward Welbourn, a member of Roiland’s legal team, told HuffPost earlier this month that “not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has complete its methodical review of the evidence.”

He did not respond to requests for comment about Adult Swim’s and Hulu’s decisions to part ways with Roiland.