“Hustle” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new sports drama premiered on June 8 to mostly favorable reviews. “Hustle” stars Adam Sandler as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who attempts to revive his career by recruiting a phenom with a rocky past from overseas to play in the NBA.

Advertisement

In second place is “Interceptor,” which made its Netflix debut on June 3 following a short theatrical release in Australia. In this action drama, Elsa Pataky plays an Army captain tasked with defending a missile base in the Pacific against a coordinated terrorist attack.

Scott Yamano/Netflix "Hustle" on Netflix.

As for other new releases, “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” made the ranking after premiering on Netflix on June 10. The animated family film was initially released in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg in February (under the original French title “Hopper et le Hamster des ténèbres.”)

The rest of the list is populated by older movies, including Academy Award winners like “The Hurt Locker” (2008) and “Titanic” (1997).

Advertisement

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement