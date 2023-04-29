ShoppingStyle

These 25 Dresses From Amazon Are Cute, Inexpensive, And Perfect For Warm Weather

Stay cool as a cucumber all season long in these sweet dresses from Amazon.
Julia Lynn Rubin

Popular items from this list

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
amazon.com
A chiffon off-the-shoulder party dress
Promising review: "This dress is SO CUTE! It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light and airy. It does have some stray thread and isn’t perfectly sewn but you can’t beat the price. I can’t wait to wear this dress to a summer wedding!" — Santanna
$37.60 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A retro '50s style flared A-line dress
Promising review: "My friend sent me a picture of a dress from a boutique in New Orleans and I was obsessed with it. I spent hours searching for a similar one that didn't cost $150. This dress fit the bill. After I read reviews, I made the purchase. I couldn't be happier! It is gorgeous!" — Brianna
$39.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A gorgeous layered ruffle swing dress
Promising review: "So beautiful, light, and it fits perfectly! Got so many compliments on it. This is a keeper for sure!" — Motherofone
$39.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
An elegant lantern-sleeve dress
Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted! This is my graduation dress and it’s so adorable. It’s thin but not sheer so it’s perfect for warm weather! It’s easy to put on by yourself and it’s so flattering and adorable! For such a cheap price I was worried but I’m so happy with it I feel like a fairy!! I don’t typically wear dresses but I’ll start now!" — emily g.
$39.49 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A versatile cold shoulder T-shirt dress
Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter. She absolutely loves it! She says it is perfect! Just roomy enough, and the pockets are the best part ever! She is currently going to purchase the other two colors because she loves it so much!" — Nana
$31.85 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
An airy patchwork mini dress
Promising review: "I love this dress! I ordered it in the beige color first and I absolutely love the material! It is so light and airy, feminine and flowy!" — Ironlatina
$27.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A casual flowy tunic dress
Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this dress. The length is great and fit is great! Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals." — Kayla
$27.18 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A stylish balloon-sleeve midi dress
Promising review: "I’d buy this dress in several more colors if I could. It’s a perfect casual dress that’s long enough to be professional and comfortable. I’d like to see it in a yellow stripe, very light gray stripe, and maybe a soft lavender." — DWS
$33.99 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder ruched mini dress
Promising review: "Wore this recently on my road trip to Vegas. The dress is super comfortable and fits true to size! Very cute dress, solid material, and the arms aren’t too tight." — Janell
$24.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A long and loose Bohemian floral dress
Promising review: "These dresses are so comfortable and beautiful. I own three of these in the sleeveless version and three in this version. I work from home and these cute dresses make me look good on camera, and at the same time they’re extremely comfortable. I also live in a very hot area and I only wear cotton. These are 100% cotton which is amazing. I recommend them!" — Water Fairy
$43.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A high-waisted suspender dress
Promising review: "This product fit way beyond my expectations. It is made of very nice material and looked great with a variety of blouses." — Sheryl
$35.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A sleeveless cotton beach dress
Promising review: "Cotton dress fits perfectly. It has a zipper on the side but I can slide it on easily! Adjustable straps are a plus and the print is adorable! I will order another color, for sure! Super soft, as well. Dress is good quality and arrived as pictured. Recommend!!!" — Leslie
$17.89 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A fashionably loose graphic T-shirt dress
Promising review: "The dress is so cute on and great for travel because it does not wrinkle." — kimem
$20.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A sexy short-sleeve bodycon dress
Promising review: "The material is the perfect thickness, SO soft, not see-through at all, and the best part — the dress can be cinched up so it can be longer or shorter. Literally need every color!"— Stacie
$32.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A regal floral wrap dress
Promising review: "Loved this dress for our daughter's fiesta engagement party. Was perfect and comfy to entertain in. It's adjustable because of the wrap style and belt." — Shelby
$45.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A polka dot ruffle cap-sleeve dress
Promising review: "Perfect summer dress. The cutest and dress I own! Lightweight and form-fitting but still have room to breathe; wish there were more colors so I could buy a bunch!!" — Holly
$35.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A belted denim shirt dress
Promising review: "I absolutely positively love love love my denim dress. It’s super cute and flowy. I highly recommend that everyone purchase it. It fit perfectly." — KRush
$41.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A playful sleeveless midi-dress
Promising review: "I'm a mom of three boys under five so this seemed like a must-have...I am super impressed with how well this dress is made and how it fits. The fabric feels really nice and reminds me of an expensive Columbia sweat-wicking dress that I have. The colors are bright and fun! It fits true to size." — kalielise7
$26.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A stunning button-down ruched dress
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It looks just as pictured; the material is of good quality and thick enough not to be see-through, yet not too heavy and it’s very well-made. This dress comes to just below my knees. Would definitely purchase again." — Dee
$30.90 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A V-neck wrap dress
Promising review: "This dress is super cute! I love it. Material is a bit thin but living in a state that’s always hot, it’s worth it." — William
$38.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A sophisticated mock neck long-sleeve dress
Promising review: "The fit and flow of this dress is perfect! I liked how it looked online but was pleasantly surprised when it arrived. Great fit, true-to-size and the fabric feels great on my skin. Pair it with knee-high boots and a belt for the winter or wear with stylish sandals to bring the outfit into the spring/summer season!" — Renee
$38.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
An embroidery ruffle shift dress
Promising review: "The fact that the material is thick enough so it won’t be clear but it's light enough to wear in summertime and not sweat is what I am loving! Perfect summer dress for a BBQ." — KARINA
$32.29+ at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A sparkly cami bodycon butterfly dress
Promising review: "This dress is PERFECT. It’s velvety and SO sparkly in real life! It’s somewhat stretchy but if you don’t like snug skin-tight dresses, I would suggest it’s not for you. The straps don’t stay up the best but that’s just a minor thing! The dress is still perfect and it’s so cute!" — Pam
$17.99+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A smart workout dress with built-in shorts
Promising review: "I’m so pleased with my purchase. I was nervous about ordering at first as I was afraid it would be really cheaply made. But it's actually great quality, very cute, and fits me perfectly. It comes with built-in shorts which is great. It is also very lightweight and not see-through. It is a tad longer than normal tennis dresses, but it's certainly not regular dress length. It’s a versatile dress, too. Overall, good value, excellent quality, and feels great." — Christopher
$31.99+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A classy beach cover-up dress
Promising review: "I was in a pinch for a cover-up needed for vacation. I really didn't expect much, although a picture of the product was shown, but I've learned that what you see isn't always what you get. Not this time. Exactly as shown only better. Quality material, great fit and really nice-looking when on. I will buy this again. The price was a real bargain for this product. I haven't washed it yet but if things turn badly after washing I'll amend my review." — Jean
$27.19+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A tiered wrap dress

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Men Named Ken Share How They Feel About All Those Barbie Memes

Work/Life

Could The Shenanigans On ‘Jury Duty’ Happen In Real Life? Legal Experts Weigh In

Food & Drink

Running Experts Reveal The Foods They Avoid For A Poop-Free Run

Wellness

A Rare Tick-Borne Disease Is On The Rise. Here’s How To Tell If You Have It.

Relationships

This Man May Need Some Help With Sex — But At Least He’s Trying!

Style & Beauty

FYI, The Cardigan Was Named After Someone Specific

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Style & Beauty

'The Jury Is Still Out' On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Travel

Here's Why You Should Travel By Yourself

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has 'Winter Gunk.' Here's How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?