These 25 Dresses From Amazon Are Cute, Inexpensive, And Perfect For Warm Weather

A chiffon off-the-shoulder party dress
Promising review:
"This dress is SO CUTE! It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light and airy. It does have some stray thread and isn’t perfectly sewn but you can’t beat the price. I can’t wait to wear this dress to a summer wedding!" — Santanna
A retro '50s style flared A-line dress
Promising review:
"My friend sent me a picture of a dress from a boutique in New Orleans and I was obsessed with it. I spent hours searching for a similar one that didn't cost $150. This dress fit the bill. After I read reviews, I made the purchase. I couldn't be happier! It is gorgeous!" — Brianna
A gorgeous layered ruffle swing dress
Promising review:
"So beautiful, light, and it fits perfectly! Got so many compliments on it. This is a keeper for sure!" — Motherofone
An elegant lantern-sleeve dress
Promising review:
"This is exactly what I wanted! This is my graduation dress and it’s so adorable. It’s thin but not sheer so it’s perfect for warm weather! It’s easy to put on by yourself and it’s so flattering and adorable! For such a cheap price I was worried but I’m so happy with it I feel like a fairy!! I don’t typically wear dresses but I’ll start now!" — emily g.
A versatile cold shoulder T-shirt dress
Promising review: "
This was a gift for my daughter. She absolutely loves it! She says it is perfect! Just roomy enough, and the pockets are the best part ever! She is currently going to purchase the other two colors because she loves it so much!" — Nana
An airy patchwork mini dress
Promising review:
"I love this dress! I ordered it in the beige color first and I absolutely love the material! It is so light and airy, feminine and flowy!" — Ironlatina
A casual flowy tunic dress
Promising review:
"I can’t say enough good things about this dress. The length is great and fit is great! Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals." — Kayla
A stylish balloon-sleeve midi dress
Promising review: "
I’d buy this dress in several more colors if I could. It’s a perfect casual dress that’s long enough to be professional and comfortable. I’d like to see it in a yellow stripe, very light gray stripe, and maybe a soft lavender." — DWS
An off-the-shoulder ruched mini dress
Promising review:
"Wore this recently on my road trip to Vegas. The dress is super comfortable and fits true to size! Very cute dress, solid material, and the arms aren’t too tight." — Janell
A long and loose Bohemian floral dress
Promising review:
"These dresses are so comfortable and beautiful. I own three of these in the sleeveless version and three in this version. I work from home and these cute dresses make me look good on camera, and at the same time they’re extremely comfortable. I also live in a very hot area and I only wear cotton. These are 100% cotton which is amazing. I recommend them!" — Water Fairy
A high-waisted suspender dress
Promising review:
"This product fit way beyond my expectations. It is made of very nice material and looked great with a variety of blouses." — Sheryl
A sleeveless cotton beach dress
Promising review:
"Cotton dress fits perfectly. It has a zipper on the side but I can slide it on easily! Adjustable straps are a plus and the print is adorable! I will order another color, for sure! Super soft, as well. Dress is good quality and arrived as pictured. Recommend!!!" — Leslie
A fashionably loose graphic T-shirt dress
Promising review:
"The dress is so cute on and great for travel because it does not wrinkle." — kimem
A sexy short-sleeve bodycon dress
Promising review:
"The material is the perfect thickness, SO soft, not see-through at all, and the best part — the dress can be cinched up so it can be longer or shorter. Literally need every color!"— Stacie
A regal floral wrap dress
Promising review:
"Loved this dress for our daughter's fiesta engagement party. Was perfect and comfy to entertain in. It's adjustable because of the wrap style and belt." — Shelby
A polka dot ruffle cap-sleeve dress
Promising review:
"Perfect summer dress. The cutest and dress I own! Lightweight and form-fitting but still have room to breathe; wish there were more colors so I could buy a bunch!!" — Holly
A belted denim shirt dress
Promising review:
"I absolutely positively love love love my denim dress. It’s super cute and flowy. I highly recommend that everyone purchase it. It fit perfectly." — KRush
A playful sleeveless midi-dress
Promising review:
"I'm a mom of three boys under five so this seemed like a must-have...I am super impressed with how well this dress is made and how it fits. The fabric feels really nice and reminds me of an expensive Columbia sweat-wicking dress that I have. The colors are bright and fun! It fits true to size." — kalielise7
A stunning button-down ruched dress
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It looks just as pictured; the material is of good quality and thick enough not to be see-through, yet not too heavy and it’s very well-made. This dress comes to just below my knees. Would definitely purchase again." — Dee
A V-neck wrap dress
Promising review:
"This dress is super cute! I love it. Material is a bit thin but living in a state that’s always hot, it’s worth it." — William
A sophisticated mock neck long-sleeve dress
Promising review:
"The fit and flow of this dress is perfect! I liked how it looked online but was pleasantly surprised when it arrived. Great fit, true-to-size and the fabric feels great on my skin. Pair it with knee-high boots and a belt for the winter or wear with stylish sandals to bring the outfit into the spring/summer season!" — Renee
An embroidery ruffle shift dress
Promising review:
"The fact that the material is thick enough so it won’t be clear but it's light enough to wear in summertime and not sweat is what I am loving! Perfect summer dress for a BBQ." — KARINA
A sparkly cami bodycon butterfly dress
Promising review:
"This dress is PERFECT. It’s velvety and SO sparkly in real life! It’s somewhat stretchy but if you don’t like snug skin-tight dresses, I would suggest it’s not for you. The straps don’t stay up the best but that’s just a minor thing! The dress is still perfect and it’s so cute!" — Pam
A smart workout dress with built-in shorts
Promising review:
"I’m so pleased with my purchase. I was nervous about ordering at first as I was afraid it would be really cheaply made. But it's actually great quality, very cute, and fits me perfectly. It comes with built-in shorts which is great. It is also very lightweight and not see-through. It is a tad longer than normal tennis dresses, but it's certainly not regular dress length. It’s a versatile dress, too. Overall, good value, excellent quality, and feels great." — Christopher
A classy beach cover-up dress
Promising review:
"I was in a pinch for a cover-up needed for vacation. I really didn't expect much, although a picture of the product was shown, but I've learned that what you see isn't always what you get. Not this time. Exactly as shown only better. Quality material, great fit and really nice-looking when on. I will buy this again. The price was a real bargain for this product. I haven't washed it yet but if things turn badly after washing I'll amend my review." — Jean