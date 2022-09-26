Sharp-Eyed Viewers Notice Stunning Addition To Key U.S. Intelligence Logo

A federal intelligence office charged with matters related to aviation has a new logo ― and it suggests the organization is tracking more than just known aircraft.

The logo of the National Intelligence Manager-Aviation shows a series of aircraft as well as a UFO.

UFO researcher and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell was among those to tweet the image, which is also on the agency’s website:

It’s not clear when the logo was created or updated, but the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine shows a different logo as recently as June.

It’s also not clear if the logo is the work of hackers or pranksters.

A video on the agency’s website explaining its role and function does not mention flying saucers or any other form of UFO, but rather points out its role in air intelligence.

“NIM-Aviation leads Intelligence Community efforts to identify, analyze, and integrate intelligence on threats and vulnerabilities in the air domain,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the agency, says on its website.

The new logo comes as the U.S. military and other government agencies have been forced to acknowledge that they’ve detected objects that they cannot explain.

At least, not publicly.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy confirmed that leaked videos showing unknown objects being tracked by pilots were in fact real ― and were not intended for the public to see.

In one instance, an object called the “Tic Tac” ― named because it looked like the candy ― was tracked and filmed as it plunged from 60,000 feet to 50 feet in a matter of seconds off the coast of California in 2004.

“The part that drew our attention was how it wasn’t behaving within the normal laws of physics,” pilot Chad Underwood told New York magazine in 2019.

In another incident, from 2015, two Navy pilots tracked an unidentified object off the East Coast.

“Wow! What is that, man? Look at that flying!” one of the pilots said in the clip.

While the public has called these objects UFOs ― unidentified flying objects ― the military has taken to referring to them as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.