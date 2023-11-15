Jake Tapper Damns GOP With Praise Of Republican Representative’s Answer

LOADING ERROR LOADING

CNN’s Jake Tapper simultaneously slammed the GOP while praising one of its congress members on Tuesday.

Tapper told Rep. John James (R-Mich.) that his commentary on a new government funding bill “just sounds completely sane.”

“So, I’m really confused. But OK,” he continued before contrasting James’ relatively thoughtful comments with earlier chaotic scenes among Republicans in Congress.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him while Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenged a witness at a hearing to a fight.

“So, I’m not going to hold you accountable for what goes on in the Senate,” Tapper said in a video shared online by Mediaite. “But what’s going on with Kevin McCarthy, like shooting an elbow to the kidneys of Congressman Burchett? There was even a witness to it, a reporter from NPR.”

“Yeah, I can’t comment on that,” James replied. “I’ve spent most of my day advocating for Israel aid and talking about what I saw when I was over in Tel Aviv.”