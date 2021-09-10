CNN's Jake Tapper Attacks Joe Biden For 'Scolding' The Unvaccinated

CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed President Joe Biden on Friday for “scolding” people who refuse to be vaccinated, apparently excusing their behavior because they’ve been lied to.
Biden took off the gloves on Thursday and went after the baselessly unvaccinated for blocking the nation’s chances of finally freeing itself from COVID-19.
“Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said. “A distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning the corner,” he added. “These pandemic politics are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die.”
But Tapper insisted: “I don’t think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they’re not just on the right.”
He added that Biden is “scolding the people that are being lied to as opposed to the liars” — ignoring that the president also attacked “elected politicians” who have been spreading lies, and that unvaccinated people themselves promote lies about the vaccines.
Tapper reiterated: “Instead of saying there are a bunch of people trying to get your money, trying to get your attention, trying to get your votes, trying to get your views and clicks, instead of shaming the liars and trying to educate the people being lied to, he’s scolding the people being lied to.”
Tapper’s comments were roundly attacked on Twitter for defending the “willfully ignorant.”
Biden denounced the unvaccinated as he announced new rules to boost vaccination.
Under the new regulations, all federal workers and contractors will need to get fully vaccinated in the coming weeks, along with health care workers at providers that receive federal funding through Medicaid and Medicare.
The administration will also require all businesses with 100 or more employees to require testing at least once a week for unvaccinated workers.
“This is the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” one senior administration official said Thursday. “But with the unvaccinated filling our hospitals and putting our kids and economy at risk, their actions are affecting us all.”