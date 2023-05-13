Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Status Of Actor's Recovery, Calls Out False Reports

Jamie Foxx’s daughter is aiming to set the record straight on his recovery after a recent hospitalization, saying that her father is now “recuperating.”

The Oscar winner, who suffered a “medical complication” last month, has been out of the hospital “for weeks,” Corinne Foxx said Friday on Instagram.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she added. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

In recent years, the father and daughter have appeared together on the game show “Beat Shazam,” with the elder Foxx as the host and the younger as a DJ. The show, which airs on the Fox network, announced last week that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne would fill in for the two as the “Ray” actor recovers.

A representative for Corinne Foxx referred HuffPost to her Instagram statement after an inquiry about Jamie Foxx’s current health status.

Elsewhere in her social media post, the daughter appeared to criticize recent rumors about her dad’s health that have spread online.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote.

Several gossip sites, citing one or more unnamed sources, had suggested this week that Jamie Foxx’s family members were “preparing for the worst.”

On Saturday, music website Daily Loud issued an apology for spreading “misinformation” on Foxx’s health status.

“We unfortunately thought the source we had was real but it was not,” the statement read. “We are sorry to Jamie and his family for our actions here and continue to wish him nothing but good health.”

Corinne Foxx, on behalf of her family, first revealed in mid-April that her father had experienced an unspecified medical issue.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said at the time, without providing any further details.

Last week, Jamie Foxx shared a statement of his own on Instagram following an outpouring of support from fans.