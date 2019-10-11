Jane Fonda Arrested At U.S. Capitol During Climate Change Protest

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda was arrested alongside other climate change activists outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday after being repeatedly asked to leave.

CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE: New video shows actress Jane Fonda being arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during a climate change protest, with Fonda demanding urgent action on a Green New Deal and fellow protesters cheering as she was led away. https://t.co/OFdgEGuLb9 pic.twitter.com/K8bVWbbYgq — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 11, 2019

Fonda can be seen in the above video holding a sign that says “Vote. Speak. Act.” and “No new fossil fuels!”

Multiple protesters, including Jane Fonda, arrested on the steps of the Capitol building, where they were demanding action on climate change. https://t.co/rAq8Xwi5fE pic.twitter.com/lIcxYeGd5Z — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

The 81-year-old actress was outside Congress to demand that lawmakers take action to address the “existential threat” of climate change, according to CBS affiliate WUSA9.

“We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb,” Fonda told the outlet. “We don’t have very much time, and it’s really urgent.”

The Academy Award winner and lifelong activist was apparently inspired by Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. At 16, Thunberg has already become a major force in raising public awareness about the dangers of climate change and delivered a powerful speech to world leaders at the United Nations climate summit last month.

Thunberg’s words informed Fonda’s decision to move to Washington for four months and spend every Friday attending “Fire Drill Friday,” which ABC News reports is “a weekly event featuring scientists, celebrities and activists addressing the various facets and impacts of climate change.”