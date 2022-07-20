Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Plan Second Wedding Ceremony For Friends, Family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped Sunday to Las Vegas, but they’re already planning another wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends,” People quoted an unnamed source as saying. “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

The couple have not yet confirmed the new nuptials. TMZ reported the second ceremony will be held within weeks. The venue will be none other than Affleck’s home in Riceboro, Georgia, where the couple had planned to get married in 2003. Lopez reportedly visited the estate with her manager a few weeks ago to begin planning.

Bennifer fans were taken by surprise when Lopez announced Sunday in her On The JLo fan newsletter that she and Affleck got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel with four other couples in attendance. She notably concluded the letter: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” wrote Lopez. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Affleck and Lopez famously got engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004. They rekindled their romance last year and announced they were engaged in April. Lopez explained in her newsletter that “love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

