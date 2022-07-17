Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Marriage License Amid Reports They Already Wed

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she told fans via the newsletter. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she added.

Despite describing the proposal as “nothing fancy at all,” she said the moment was “the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

“Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people,” she said. “Who got a second chance at true love.”

The actors, who met on the set of their much-maligned film “Gigli,” famously dated back then from 2002 to 2004. Affleck popped the question at that time with a pink diamond before the two called off their wedding and ultimately parted ways under intense media scrutiny.

Following their split, both stars wed different people and began families of their own. Affleck welcomed three children with then-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins; the two later divorced.

But the pair were pulled back together last April and rekindled their romance on the heels of high-profile breakups with their most recent exes, Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez told People magazine in February that she was grateful to have a “second chance” with Affleck, adding that she feels “so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.”

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said. “We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”