Jenny Slate took amour to the next level in France.

The “Saturday Night Live” and “Parks and Recreation” alum announced her engagement Monday to art curator Ben Shattuck after he popped the question there.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” she wrote on Instagram.

The “Venom” star shared photos of their trip, concluding with a solo shot of her flashing the engagement ring.

The two “went public” as a couple at the Sundance Film Festival in January, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Slate was married for about four years to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp until their split in 2016. She later dated “Gifted” co-star Chris Evans.

Shattuck, a curator at the Dedee Shattuck Gallery, also posted about their big announcement.