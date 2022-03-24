Ain’t no mountain high enough for two “Jeopardy!” contestants to escape their Diana Ross gaffe on an episode this week. (Watch the video below.)

On Monday’s show, the Final Jeopardy clue read: “In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.”

Contestants Karen Johnson and Finn Corrigan, the defending champ, guessed Ross ― the R&B legend who is, ahem, 77 until Saturday.

Only contestant Margaret Chipowsky correctly replied “Tony Bennett” to climb from third place to victory.

Johnson apologized for her goof on Twitter, saying she just needed to write “something” for an answer. Corrigan seconded the notion.

Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!



I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something! 😬😭#Jeopardy — Karen is tired. (@thatsmsjohnson) March 22, 2022

Me too! I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha — Finn (@FinnJeopardy) March 22, 2022

As for Ross, the former Supremes star was too busy spreading love on Instagram Wednesday to worry about a game show.

