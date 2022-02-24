'Jeopardy' Icon Amy Schneider Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Genevieve Davis

With her barrier-smashing “Jeopardy!” stint now behind her, Amy Schneider is shifting her focus to matters of the heart.

On Wednesday, the Ohio-born engineer revealed on Twitter that she and her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, had gotten engaged.

Though Schneider didn’t reveal specifics of the proposal, she said she “couldn’t be happier or more proud” to begin the next chapter of her life alongside Davis, who works as a nanny.

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

Davis and Schneider reside in Oakland, California.

News of the engagement comes less than a month after Schneider completed her “Jeopardy!” run, during which she became the first woman to break $1 million on the game show. She’s also the first transgender contestant to qualify to compete in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, set to air this fall.

She had a 40-game winning streak that ran from November 2021 to January 2022, making her the second longest running contestant ever behind Ken Jennings, who holds the record with 74 wins.

A lifelong “Jeopardy!” fan, Schneider said last year that she was “incredibly grateful” for her success, and hoped to serve as a role model for young transgender people who may not yet be ready to embrace their true selves.

“I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes,” she told San Francisco’s ABC affiliate, KGO-TV. “Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved ... Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show, too.”