Jim Carrey Slams Trump And Offers Vocabulary Lesson In 1 Tweet

Two and a half hours of manic logorrhea. Brought to you by the makers of Adderall! pic.twitter.com/YVNosBYp6F— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 3, 2019
Fans of Jim Carrey’s satirical artwork praised the actor-artist on Sunday for two things: his latest commentary on President Donald Trump’s two-and-a-half hour CPAC speech and his use of a word that they had not known before.
Carrey labeled Trump’s rambling speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday as “CPAC of Lies,” playing off the term “pack of lies.”
Carrey’s tweet text also prompted some to thank him for expanding their vocabulary. Merriam-Webster defines the word logorrhea as “excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness.”
