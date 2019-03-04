Jim Carrey Slams Trump And Offers Vocabulary Lesson In 1 Tweet

Two and a half hours of manic logorrhea. Brought to you by the makers of Adderall! pic.twitter.com/YVNosBYp6F

Fans of Jim Carrey’s satirical artwork praised the actor-artist on Sunday for two things: his latest commentary on President Donald Trump’s two-and-a-half hour CPAC speech and his use of a word that they had not known before.

Carrey labeled Trump’s rambling speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday as “CPAC of Lies,” playing off the term “pack of lies.”

Carrey’s tweet text also prompted some to thank him for expanding their vocabulary. Merriam-Webster defines the word logorrhea as “excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness.”

Check out some of the comments below:

🤪😜🤪😜 Logorrhea ! Our national nightmare continues pic.twitter.com/HwpnDgdQ9H — Tjkid8 (@Tjkid81) March 4, 2019

I just like that you used the word logorrhea — Mshqnz (@Mshqnz) March 4, 2019

Thanks for teaching me another word. — Katriina Makila (@Katcaneat) March 3, 2019

Damn, Jim! That is a word I only heard in my abnormal psych classes. Well done! — Joshua Berk (@Berkjerk) March 3, 2019

.....looks up logorrhea... ha ha! Well stated! — Kristine Shakhazizia (@ttshak) March 3, 2019

Verbal diarrhea 🤡 — Lynn (@bluffers_parks) March 3, 2019

Love the fact that you know the meaning of the word logorhea❤️🇬🇷 — Cindy Mavroudis (@MavroudisCindy) March 4, 2019