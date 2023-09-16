Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Are 'Coming To The End,' Grandson Says

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are “coming to the end” but finding time for each other and family as they face health concerns, according to their grandson Jason Carter.

“He’s been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy,” said Jason, chair of The Carter Center, in remarks to USA Today.

“They are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

His comments arrive months after The Carter Center announced in February that the former president was entering hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia.

The center, in May, later shared that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.

FILE - In this photo from Feb. 8, 2017, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Georgia. Jimmy and Rosalynn celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) via Associated Press

Jason told People magazine that he expected his grandfather, who is set to celebrate his 99th birthday on Oct. 1, had “a matter of days left” when he entered hospice care.

He said the past several months have instead “been surprising” for his loved ones, referring to the time as a “real blessing.”

“Both because there’s been so much additional time that we’ve all gotten to spend together, but also because it’s given us this ability to reflect on our personal relationships and experience the outpouring from around the world for him and for [Rosalynn] and for them as a couple,” Jason said.

Jason revealed to USA Today that one of those supporters is President Joe Biden, who he said is in touch with the former president “on a relatively regular basis.”

He added that Biden has written to the former president “just to let him know that he’s continuing to think about my grandfather, pray for him.”

FILE – In this photo from April 11, 1977, then-President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are joined by their grandson Jason, two-years-old, as they return to the White House after a holiday weekend in Calhoun, Georgia. (AP Photo/ Peter Bregg) via Associated Press

Jason said his grandfather, who despite dealing with what he described as “very significant physical challenges,” finds time for family and watching baseball at home.

He told People that his grandfather and grandmother, who celebrated her 96th birthday last month, remain there for one another through their health challenges.

“They are in love at home together and at peace with whatever comes. ... That love story that really defines their life continues to define it,” Jason told the magazine.