Jimmy Fallon Taunts Donald Trump With Eye-Opening Answer To His 'Sleepy Don' Woes

The "Tonight Show" host had a spoof solution for the former president, who reportedly keeps falling asleep in court during his hush money trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump keeps hitting the headlines for reportedly falling asleep during his hush money trial.

Jimmy Fallon thinks he may have a solution for the former president, who has been mockingly dubbed “Sleepy Don.”

On Tuesday, the “Tonight Show” host joked about the presumptive GOP nominee’s legal team slipping “a pair of those fake awake glasses on him.”

“I’m paying attention,” Fallon imagined Trump claiming in court beneath the spoof specs.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

