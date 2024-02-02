EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 election

Jimmy Fallon Takes Donald Trump's Viral Photo Response To A Mocking New Level

It turns out the former president "has a lot of excuses for a lot of his viral photos," joked "The Tonight Show" host.
Donald Trump this week claimed not to know about the red marks that were pictured on his hand last month. He then suggested, “Maybe it was A.I.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon joked the former president “has a lot of excuses for a lot of his viral photos.”

Fallon then imagined Trump’s explainers for images including his mug shot, one of him hugging the American flag and another hanging out with the Easter Bunny.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

