Jimmy Fallon Jokingly Reveals What Prosecutors Found On Trump's Phone

"They were able to open Trump's phone by doing face ID on a pumpkin," the "Tonight Show" host quipped.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon has suspicions about Donald Trump’s presidential cellphone activity.

The “Tonight Show” host weighed in on a new court filing that revealed special counsel Jack Smith intends to present the former president’s cellphone data as evidence during his federal election interference trial.

Smith’s office said in a notice filed Monday that prosecutors plan to call several expert witnesses during the trial to explain Trump’s cellphone use during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“They were able to open Trump’s phone by doing face ID on a pumpkin,” Fallon quipped on Tuesday. “And in the data on his phone, they found that Trump spent 105 minutes on email, 380 minutes on phone calls and over 90 hours on Domino’s Pizza Tracker.”

Check out the rest of his roast on “The Tonight Show” below.

