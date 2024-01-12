What's Hot

Joe Biden Flips Donald Trump's Latest Boast Right Back At Him

"Just like he said: he did it,” the president captioned a video of his predecessor.
President Joe Biden flipped Donald Trump’s recent boast about helping to overturn Roe v. Wade against the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner on Thursday.

Biden sought to capitalize on voter backlash against GOP efforts to restrict abortion access by sharing to X (formerly Twitter) footage of Trump telling a Fox News town hall this week that he was “proud” of his role.

As president, Trump appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who subsequently nixed the decades-old ruling.

“Just like he said: he did it,” Biden captioned the clip.

In the video, Trump bragged on the conservative network, “For 54 years they were trying to get Roe V. Wade terminated. And I did it. And I’m proud to have done it.”

“Nobody else was going to get that done but me,” the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS added. “And we did it, and we did something that was a miracle.”

