President Joe Biden Tells Netanyahu Gaza City Hospital Strike 'Done By The Other Team'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested Palestinian militants were behind an explosion that hit a Gaza City hospital, killing hundreds of people.

Biden made the remarks shortly after landing in Tel Aviv to reinforce U.S. support for the country and to try and prevent the war from expanding into a larger conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisement

The Hamas militant group said Tuesday’s tragedy at Al Ahli Arab hospital was caused by an Israeli airstrike, but Israeli officials rejected the claim, saying the Palestinian militants fired rockets near the hospital during a “failed” launch.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without providing any further details.

He also said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the explosion.

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 500 people have been killed in the strike.