Joe Biden Gets Laughs With 4 Blunt Words For Jim Jordan’s Speaker Struggles

Dark Brandon is back with another zinger.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

President Joe Biden briefly broke out his Dark Brandon persona on Wednesday when asked about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who failed to get enough votes to become House speaker for a second straight day.

“I ache for him,” the president snarked after a reporter asked for a comment on Jordan’s struggles.

After a pause as reporters chuckled, Biden added that he had no view on the subject.

“No. Zero. None,” he said:

Biden’s boosters cheered for the sass, with many referencing “Dark Brandon.”

That’s a spin on “Brandon,” a nickname right-wingers began using as shorthand for an F-bomb aimed at the president. Instead, Biden supporters turned the name into a snarky, meme-ready persona that represents his feisty side:

