Joe Burrow Champions Abortion Rights In Powerful Post

The Cincinnati Bengals star weighed in on the overturning of Roe v. Wade in an Instagram story.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is getting involved outside the playing field.

The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year on Monday shared an Instagram post that championed abortion rights.

The post contains examples of women hurt by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade’s abortion right. Burrow’s entry also arrived after a law essentially banning abortion after six weeks went into effect in Ohio, the Cincinnati Enquirer noted.

“I’m not pro-murdering babies,” the 2021 post begins provocatively.

“I’m pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs,” it continues.

“I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

The entry lists other scenarios of unwanted or dangerous pregnancies. Similar versions appear on Twitter threads.

Instagram

Burrow, who in February led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, also advocated for gun control following recent high-profile mass shootings. He called on politicians to enact tougher measures on firearms sales.

“You’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.
Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.
Focus On Sport via Getty Images

