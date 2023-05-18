Joe Scarborough Reveals What Joe Biden Told Him In Evening Phone Calls

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dismissed right-wing slurs on Joe Biden’s mental fitness because of his age, saying he knows the 80-year-old president is “still cogent” because of their phone chats.

Scarborough, who co-hosts “Morning Joe” with his wife Mika Brzezinski, revealed in a new episode of the “Hacks On Tap” podcast he’d receive calls from Biden after talking about him on the show or writing about him in op-eds.

“He’ll wake me up when I’m asleep at 8.30 at night, because Mika and I, of course, wake up at 4:30 in the morning, and I’ll just go. ’Hello? Yes, sir,” Scarborough recalled. “And about an hour later, he will aggressively and very effectively give me point by point by point about how my op-ed was flawed.”

.@JoeNBC says that Joe Biden has called him at night to chat about (or push back on) his commentary



Biden wasn’t like other politicians “who’ll call you up and bitch and moan, and you’ll roll your eyes,” said Scarborough. He actually had “great points when he was doing that,” he added. “So, he’s cogent.”

Politico last year reported Biden is “a regular viewer” of Scarborough’s show.

Scarborough did not make it clear whether Biden still calls him. Donald Trump talked often with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who once even appeared on a campaign stage with the former president.

