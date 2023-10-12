Sen. John Fetterman Mercilessly Mocks Republicans With Scathing 1-Liner

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) ripped some Republicans in Congress when Stephen Colbert questioned him on his “excellent meme game” during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert asked Fetterman if it was awkward when he sees those people he’s “put up a devastating meme about” around the Capitol.

“You all should need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.,” replied Fetterman.

“Like, sometimes you literally just can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here, it’s actually scary too,” he continued, noting how the federal government came thisclose to shutting down thanks to a handful of Republicans.

“You have some very less gifted kinds of people there that are willing to shut down the government just to score points on Fox,” he added.

Senator @JohnFetterman is known for his devastating memes and after tonight, maybe his one liners!#Colbert pic.twitter.com/dRagmB1HXd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 12, 2023