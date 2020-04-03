John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio, slammed Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as he urged the president to stop attacking governors who are asking for federal assistance.

Kasich, appearing on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” said he was “beside myself at the kind of things that our medical professionals are facing.”

“We don’t have the testing, we don’t have the equipment that these people need,” he noted. “When they go into a hospital room, when they go in to perform their duties, they don’t know if they’re going to be properly equipped.”

Kasich called on the federal government to open a “fusion center” to liaise with governors, demanded bureaucrats be “set free to stop checking all the boxes” in a bid to speed up the nationwide response and suggested private-sector experts in logistics and manufacturing be brought on board by the government.

“The president needs to let his cabinet know, get your people doing their job and bring the best people in, the people that do this all the time. How you deliver, how you make, how you manufacture, how you distribute,” said Kasich.

“I am worried about, including a number of my friends who are physicians who don’t have what they need,” he concluded. “We need to fix it, and it has to come from the top. And none of this attacking governors, they have a legitimate complaint. Answer them.”