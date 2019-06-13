John Krasinski's Stanley Cup Trolling Of Jenna Fischer Deserves Its Own Trophy

The real MVP of the 2019 Stanley Cup has to be actor John Krasinski.

The St. Louis Blues may have beaten his beloved Boston Bruins to win their first National Hockey League title on Wednesday.

But it was the star of the U.S. version of “The Office” who deservedly won plaudits on Twitter for his exceptional trolling of Jenna Fischer, his on-screen wife in NBC’s hit comedy.

Bruins’ fan Krasinski (who played Jim Halpert) and Blues’ supporter Fischer (aka Pam Beesly) had in recent weeks relentlessly teased each other online ahead of the championship series between the rival teams.

Krasinski delivered what was undoubtedly the killer blow during Wednesday’s deciding Game 7 with this video from the TD Garden arena ― containing a cameo from David Denman, who played Pam’s ex-fiancé Roy in the show.

Check out the video here:

Fischer simply replied:

She did have the last laugh, though, with her team’s victory.

I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners! https://t.co/sGib9JunPl — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 13, 2019