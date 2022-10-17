John Oliver Exposes GOP's Most 'Heartbreakingly Stupid' Anti-Trans Talking Point

“Because when you think about it for literally two seconds the whole thing falls apart. For one, if kids were using litter boxes in class, a state representative from Minnesota would not be the one breaking that news to you. You would’ve fucking heard about it. If a kid shat in a litter box in first period, it would be the only thing anyone in that state was talking about by lunch. Minnesota would change its state motto to ‘Minnesota: Y’know, the state where that kid shit in a litterbox.’”