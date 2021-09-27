ENTERTAINMENT

John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

"I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."

John Oliver reminded “Last Week Tonight” viewers on Sunday that things could always be worse.

As he delved into sweeping voter suppression laws enacted by GOP-led states across the country, Oliver noted that some of the pushes were taking place in the most closely contested states in the 2020 election: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, where President Joe Biden’s combined margin of victory was just under 43,000 votes.

“If they had gone the other way, [Donald] Trump would still be president right now,” Oliver said. “Meaning COVID would be even worse, we’d be at war with, I don’t know, let’s say Luxembourg, and we’d all be living under attorney general MyPillow guy.”

He added: “I know things are bleak right now, but depressingly, it’s also important to remember: This is technically the better timeline.”

