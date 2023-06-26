Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola’s Wedding Took Place At An Iconic ‘Mad Men’ Location

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola have gone from “Mad Men” to married.

The two actors officially tied the knot on Saturday after about three years of dating, People and E! Online confirmed. The nuptials took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California ― the same location where the 2015 series finale of “Mad Men” was filmed.

Guests reportedly included Billy Crudup, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd as well as fellow “Mad Men” actor John Slattery. Paparazzi photos captured Osceola in a strapless white gown alongside Hamm in a classic black tuxedo. Neither actor has publicly commented on the nuptials.

Hamm remains best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Don Draper of “Mad Men,” which began its seven-season run in 2007. Osceola ― whose acting credits include “Law & Order True Crime” and “NCIS” ― appeared only in the AMC series’ finale as Clementine, a spiritual retreat receptionist.

Jon Hamm (left) and Anna Osceola were married July 22 in Big Sur, California. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Hamm and Osceola began dating in 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly. They went on to jointly appear in the crime comedy “Confess, Fletch,” released last year, and made their red carpet debut at a 2022 Oscars after-party. The couple announced their engagement in February.

Speaking to Howard Stern last year, Hamm hinted that he and Osceola had discussed marriage and starting a family.

“I’m in a relationship right now ... and it’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” said the actor, whose mother died when he was 10. “It’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist. And unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that when you lose someone that’s so important to you, like a mother, so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility.”