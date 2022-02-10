At 6 feet 3 inches and 300 pounds, Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen can often say what he wants without pushback.

But expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler went too far.

Advertisement

Asked in a Twitter Q&A Wednesday to name three people he’d like to have dinner with, Allen said his grandfather, Hitler and Michael Jackson.

In the now-deleted exchange, the questioner asked Allen to explain his choice of the Nazi leader.

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen answered. “I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer my questions honestly.”

Twitter

Allen was hit with understandable clapback and said he was sorry.

Advertisement

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” Allen wrote. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb! — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022