Jonathan Majors' Domestic Abuse Trial Delayed Again

Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case on June 20 in New York. via Associated Press

Jonathan Majors’ domestic abuse trial was delayed again Wednesday in a New York court.

The “Lovecraft Country” actor appeared virtually in front of Judge Rachel S. Pauley. While the prosecution said they were ready, defense lawyers said that they still needed to address some “deficiencies” in discovery, according to Deadline. A new trial date has been set for Sept. 15.

Majors’ last hearing was Aug. 3, during which prosecution and the defense agreed to delay a trial after prosecutors said they were “not yet ready.”

The actor was arrested in March on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute that happened in New York, where a 30-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head and neck. The woman told police that she had been assaulted. Majors’ lawyer said at the time that he was “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and that the woman had taken back her accusation.

A June Rolling Stone investigation alleged Majors has a history of abusive behavior that spans nearly a decade, which he “vehemently denies.”

Since the arrest, Majors was dropped from many projects, but he still has a job with Marvel. He is set to play Kang the Conqueror in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which will be released in 2026.

Majors’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.