Jonathan Majors Trial Delayed As Prosecutors Say They Are 'Not Yet Ready'

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ trial in Manhattan was delayed as the actor faces charges of assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment in connection with a domestic dispute with a woman.

Majors appeared in New York City Criminal Court on Thursday wearing a gray suit and holding a Bible, accompanied by current girlfriend Meagan Good.

Advertisement

Both the defense and prosecutors agreed to move the trial date to Sept. 6 as prosecutors said they were “not yet ready,” with the attorneys in the process of obtaining discovery.

Majors’ attorneys have repeatedly and vehemently denied the charges and instead argued that his accuser was the aggressor. But the allegations have already led to career fallout for the actor amid reports that he has a history of abusive behavior, both with romantic partners and on set.

Majors was first arrested after a dispute with a 30-year-old woman in New York City on March 25. According to a statement by the New York City Police Department, the woman accused Majors of assault and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors was taken into custody without incident and later released.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, has released multiple statements in the months since, saying that video evidence and witness testimony would prove the actor’s innocence. She also suggested his accuser was “having an emotional crisis.”

Advertisement

In a March 30 statement, Chaudhry attached a screenshot of text messages that she said were exchanged between Majors and the woman.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged,” one message said. “They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

In an emailed statement delivered minutes after the hearing, Chaudhry doubled down, and claimed the actor was the victim of abuse during his relationship, adding that they are seeking the arrest of the accuser.

“Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of [accuser], an enduring nightmare in their relationship,” the statement read. “Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.”

Since his arrest, Majors has been dropped from multiple projects, and the actor’s public relations team and management have distanced themselves.

Advertisement

“For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” Chaudhry said in the recent statement. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

He continues to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing this week in a new trailer for “Loki.” Majors is set to play Kang the Conquerer, a huge role in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which is set to be released in 2026.

In June, Rolling Stone detailed years of allegedly abusive behavior by Majors, with some sources describing the actor as “unpredictable” and “violent” from his time in graduate school onward. More than a dozen people told the magazine that Majors had been emotionally, physically or verbally abusive with romantic partners or while working on sets.