Josh Duhamel Says He Reached Out To Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In J.Lo Movie

Josh Duhamel says he had a blast filming “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez, but he’s also aware that his performance in the film is going to draw an unusual amount of pre-release scrutiny.

In February, it was announced that Duhamel had signed on to replace Armie Hammer in the romantic comedy, which also stars Lenny Kravitz. The casting swap came after Hammer dropped out of the project amid accusations he’d sent Instagram messages to various women detailing violent sexual acts, including rape and cannibalism.

Speaking to the men’s fashion publication Man About Town for its spring 2021 issue, Duhamel said accepting a job amid scandal is “not how I like to get roles,” and noted he’d reached out to Hammer via email to clear the air.

“I know Armie a little bit,” the “Transformers” actor explained. “And when I knew I was gonna get the part I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it.’”

“[Hammer] emailed me right back and said thank you,” he added. “So who knows, hopefully he gets through it.”

The allegations against Hammer intensified in March when a 24-year-old woman identified only as Effie came forward with claims she’d been sexually assaulted by the actor. Though the actor has denied the accusations, the ensuing backlash has thrown his professional life into a tailspin. In addition to “Shotgun Wedding,” he also exited the play “The Minutes,” which is slated to open on Broadway next year, and the forthcoming Paramount+ series “The Offer.”

Directed by Jason Moore, “Shotgun Wedding” follows Darcy (played by Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) as they travel to the Caribbean to tie the knot. Unfortunately for the couple, their postcard-perfect nuptials are derailed by a dangerous hostage situation involving their families. It’s due in theaters next year.

Last month, a series of images showing the stars in what appeared to be bloody wedding attire on the beach made the rounds on social media. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly afterward, Duhamel had nothing but praise for his co-stars and the movie’s creative team.

“It was one of the best jobs ever, I’m not even gonna lie,” he said. “We were in the most beautiful paradise you could imagine in the Dominican [Republic]. It was an awesome job, and I think we made a really cool movie.”