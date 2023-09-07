LOADING ERROR LOADING

Julia Fox would like to remind her critics that she’s never apologized for her unconventional fashion choices ― and she isn’t about to start now.

The “Uncut Gems” actor drew a flurry of controversy after turning up at a New York Fashion Week event on Tuesday in a black trenchcoat, which she later tore open to reveal nothing but pasties held in place by a chain-link bra as well as a matching silver thong.

Julia Fox at the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show in New York. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

True to form, the sexy ensemble drew global headlines and, according to Fox, “a lot of haters.”

“I got in trouble for that one,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview published Thursday. “There were a lot of haters, being like, ‘This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.’ But, it’s like, ‘Why?’ It’s just my body.”

The "Uncut Gems" actor said she "got in trouble" for her latest look, which included pasties held in place by a chain link bra as well as a matching silver thong. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Given that Fox has been known to push boundaries when it comes to her red carpet looks, she didn’t understand why her latest outfit would cause such a stir.

“Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime?” she asked. “Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, What the heck!”

Fox has embraced see-through looks and so-called “naked dressing” numerous times in recent months. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fox, the former girlfriend of Kanye West, was speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” at a New York event in celebration of the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023. The star-studded soirée also drew the likes of Lukas Gage, Avril Lavigne and Reneé Rapp.

Much like fellow actor Florence Pugh, Fox has embraced see-through looks and so-called “naked dressing” numerous times in recent months. For the Victoria’s Secret event, she wore a semi-sheer silver dress with black angel wings ― both “relatively tame” options, as she put it.

Fox's "relatively modest" look at the Victoria's Secret event included a semi-sheer silver gown and black angel wings. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

And Fox told “ET” that people might be surprised by her outfits of choice when in private.