Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Blunt Response To ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Rumors

LOADING ERROR LOADING

If you thought a “Seinfeld” reunion was well underway ― get out!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus put a damper on some of the rumors sparked by Jerry Seinfeld’s recent cryptic comments. At a stand-up gig last week, a fan asked Seinfeld about his feelings on the iconic show’s controversial finale.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret,” the sitcom’s titular star told the crowd. “Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

Advertisement

Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander at the 1993 Emmy Awards, where "Seinfeld" won the award for Oustanding Comedy Series. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Fans and media speculated that his comments referenced a possible finale ― not a totally wild assumption in an era that’s seen a “Friends” reunion and reboots of both “Sex and the City” and “Frasier.”

But if a “Seinfeld” reunion is in the works, Louis-Dreyfus, who starred as Elaine Benes in the classic comedy, says she hasn’t heard about it.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” the Emmy-winning actor told The Guardian. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Advertisement

While Louis-Dreyfus could, of course, be faking ignorance, Seinfeld himself has said in the past that a “Seinfeld” reunion would never happen. In 2020, he joked to Howard Stern that he didn’t “want to inflict himself on viewers in a deteriorated state.” He went on to tell the radio host that he’s a “perfectionist” who likes to give people “a little less than you really want.”