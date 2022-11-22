Justin Bieber Sends Sweet Birthday Message To His Wife Hailey: ‘Love You Bum Bum’

Justin Bieber can’t stop gushing over his wife, Hailey Bieber.

On Monday, the “Peaches” singer — who is currently in Japan with the model as she celebrates her 26th birthday — shared an adorable tribute to her on Instagram, writing in all caps, “HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO.”

“YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC. OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he added alongside a carousel of cozy photos of the pair kissing and posing in coordinating sweat suits.

Advertisement

Bieber’s fans echoed his excitement for his wife’s birthday as more than 20,000 people commented within the first few hours it was posted.

The Rhode Beauty founder’s birthday is officially on Tuesday, though the time difference in Japan brought forth the date faster.

“PS, it’s my birthday in Japan … not back home yet,” she wrote, explaining the timing while resharing her husband’s loving post.

In 2019, the two celebrated their union with a wedding ceremony in front of family and friends nearly one year after they secretly wed in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber, who has never shied away from delivering loads of romantic tributes to his partner on social media over the years, wrote an extended message last year for her birthday about how deeply he loves her. He also revealed one of his cute nicknames for her: “squish.”

“To my beloved birthday squish,” he said, adding, “My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever.”

In September, the Biebers celebrated four years of marriage and welcomed a new puppy into their family in early November.

Just a month before, Hailey Bieber opened up to Harper’s Baazar about married life, raving that her husband is her “best friend.”

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she told the outlet. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”