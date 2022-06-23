Justin Timberlake Offers Weirdest Apology For His Left And Right Foot

Justin Timberlake is apologizing for his dancing skills after his grooves, along with his khakis, were clowned by Twitter users this week.

Timberlake, the former ’N Sync star known for hits like “SexyBack,” got grilled online for an attempt at the “Beat Ya Feet” dance during his appearance at Pharrell’s “Something in the Water” festival in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

The dance Timberlake attempted, according to DCist, is a “series of three-step moves and a bounce” that comes from the D.C. area and its funky go-go music scene.

After Timberlake attempted the dance, however, Twitter users were not having it while others were quick to question his swag for wearing “Old Navy” khakis.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser even jokingly asked if she should consider a mayoral pardon for the singer.

america tried to ruin Janet Jackson for this man pic.twitter.com/OnN5HHFrze — alex (@alex_abads) June 19, 2022

When did Justin Timberlake turn into That Dad at the barbecue? https://t.co/0hNezUZHap — Technical Appreciator (@ArmyStrang) June 20, 2022

gentle reminder that justin timberlake won't see your tweets but your friends who use kohl's cash will https://t.co/6BA5EpFQSj — elizabeth catte (@elizabethcatte) June 21, 2022

Justin Timberlake completing his evolution into Mr. Schuster from Glee. https://t.co/ELJUTaBYSN — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) June 19, 2022

Justin Timberlake serving Tommy Bahama outlet store manager pic.twitter.com/DLyyKDlt8Z — Jake Giles ✨ Stream Glory Hole (@jakegiles) June 19, 2022

Timberlake, via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, offered two reasons for his apology to D.C.: his left foot and his right foot.

“I had a long talk with both of [my feet] individually and said ‘don’t you ever do that to me again,’” Timberlake said.

“Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe.”

You can watch Timberlake’s full apology below.

LMAOOO I LOVE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE pic.twitter.com/95bWsCJrvi — mecca (@fentyyikes) June 22, 2022