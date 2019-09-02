Kanye West's New Sunday Service Disciple Is None Other Than Brad Pitt

The Church of Kanye West has found a new disciple in Brad Pitt.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star made a surprise appearance at the most recent installment of Kanye West’s Sunday Service, a weekly religious gathering that has attracted famous types like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Busy Philipps alongside regular KarJenner attendees.

Pitt, sporting a newsboy cap, stopped by the event held this past Sunday in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles and greeted West in footage shared by fans on social media.

Pitt’s decision to attend the service was a “spur-of-the-moment deal,” unnamed sources told TMZ, which also said he has attended the event once before.

An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor, who was seen bopping in the crowd with the rest of the attendees, was “just amazed by the atmosphere and love” and “made sure to take as many pictures with everyone who asked.”

“Kanye didn’t say too much, but shook hands and greeted everyone who came out,” the source added.

This Kanye Sunday Service is really good!! Like a normal Sunday worship experience pic.twitter.com/8ikxatuafX — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) September 1, 2019

West’s gospel-infused invite-only gatherings seem to be growing in size since he launched Sunday Service in January. While the location varies week to week and guests are required to sign non-disclosure agreements, the rapper seems intent on expanding his reach, recreating the event at the Coachella Music and Valley Festival this past April.

At the services, attendees regularly sing along to gospel renditions of songs from West’s catalog, including “Famous,” “Jesus Walks,” and “Lift Yourself,” as well as traditional gospel songs.

“There’s no praying,” Kim Kardashian explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in April. “There’s no sermon. There’s no word. It’s just music, and it’s just a feeling.”

Along with Pitt, high-profile guests at this week’s Sunday Service included L.A. Reid, Adrienne Bailon, Big Boy, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Just days before, Pitt was promoting his new film “Ad Astra” at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, where he arrived via boat in a nearly identical outfit.