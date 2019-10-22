No one throws a party like a Kardashian, and even Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday fête was no exception.

The KKW Beauty mogul told fans she had the “most relaxing birthday ever” and enjoyed it with friends and family.

“I spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

Though the celebration was relatively low-key by Calabasas standards, Kanye West’s gift for his wife was anything but that.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” she added. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

It seems dropping million-dollar checks is just something West is used to, as the rapper previously handed his wife $1 million to turn down a sponsored post on Instagram. Kardashian recalled the story last year on Ashley Graham’s podcast, “Pretty Big Deal.”

The reality star said the sponsored post was “great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy, so I said let me ask Kanye how he feels about it.”

West told Kardashian to turn the deal down, but made up for the lost chunk of change on his own.

“He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door. I open the envelope and it is a million-dollar check and a note saying, ’Thank you for always supporting me and not posting,’” Kardashian told Graham.

She added, “My mom was like, ‘Are you going to cash this?’ And I was like, ‘You better believe I am going to cash this!’ I have no shame. I did feel bad, but two days later, I was like, cashed!”