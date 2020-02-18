In 2019, the duchess highlighted the importance of young kids being outside before unveiling her “Back to Nature Garden” for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” she said at the time, via the palace’s Instagram. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”