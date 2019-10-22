Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed singer Camila Cabello to Kensington Palace for a private event earlier this month, according to a Tuesday post on the couple’s Instagram account.

Cabello joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Radio 1 Teen Heroes of 2019 event, which recognizes some of the “UK’s most inspirational teens.” Two BBC Radio 1 DJs, Clara Amfo and Greg James, were also there.

“This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace,” read a post on the Kensington Palace account. “The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others.”

Kensington Palace/Instagram The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mingle at the Radio 1 Teen Heroes event.

For the occasion, William wore his usual go-to ― a navy suit with a blue tie ― while Kate opted for a $509 coral-print midi dress by one of her favorites, L.K. Bennett, and a picture-perfect blowout.

Cabello looked sunny in a long-sleeved, yellow dress with neutral heels. She spoke about the event in an interview with the Press Association.

“I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the “Havana” singer told the outlet.

“Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away,” Cabello added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently returned from a five-day trip to Pakistan, where they met with many young Pakistanis and studied the effects of climate change on that country. Though the trip garnered a lot of press coverage, William was in the spotlight for a different reason on Sunday after a candid interview given by his brother, Harry, addressed their rumored rocky relationship.

Over the past few months, there has been much speculation about a rift between the two brothers. During an interview for the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” the younger prince acknowledged to journalist Tom Bradby that “inevitably stuff happens.”

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” Harry said. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but I love him dearly,” Harry said. Then he added, “The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

