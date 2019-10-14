Kate Middleton's Plane Look Is Much Fancier Than Most People's

Kate Middleton elevated most people’s idea of an “airplane outfit” on Monday, when she stepped off a plane to Pakistan after an eight-hour trip in a picture-perfect look.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deplaned at the Pakistani Air Force Base in Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, for the first stop of the couple’s five-day tour of the country. It is their first time in Pakistan.

Kate exited the plane in a custom, sea-green Catherine Walker outfit with neutral heels, while Prince William wore a suit with a navy tie.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan on Oct. 14 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The two are on a visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Susan Kelley, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, told People that she predicted Kate would wear such an outfit.

“I think we will probably see at least one traditional shalwar kameez — the top and loose trousers look — from Kate on this trip,” Kelley said. “Diana wore that look multiple times in Pakistan and I think she has on occasion looked to Diana for inspiration, while being careful not to copy her.”

The late Princess Diana visited Pakistan by herself in 1991 and also wore Catherine Walker. Queen Elizabeth II previously visited the country in 1961 and 1997.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The two stepped off the plane and onto the red carpet.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images After deplaning, the Duchess of Cambridge received flowers.

A statement released by Kensington Palace last week said that the trip would be “the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations.”

According to the palace, the tour “will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today ― a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.” The couple will speak with young Pakistanis and look into how climate change is affecting the country, among their many other royal engagements.

