Keanu Reeves Gets On Bus With Stranded Passengers And He's Still The Hero

Fellow passengers enjoyed a most excellent adventure with actor Keanu Reeves Saturday after their flight from San Francisco to Burbank, California, made an emergency landing in Bakersfield. (The plane was diverted due to a “mechanical indication.”)

Reeves, evoking images of his action film “Speed,” joined the other stranded flyers on a bus to the Los Angeles area. But unlike that 1994 thriller, neither the star nor the bus (more like a van, really) was in peril, so he made the most of his voyage.

According to clips and photos posted to social media (watch below), the “John Wick” star first sorted out his travel options with fellow travelers at the airport, hilariously read fun facts about Bakersfield inside the vehicle and played “Bakersfield Sound” music for everyone. He also bade someone a warm farewell.

Then he was photographed at the end of their journey heading to a Carl’s Jr. He has said previously that he hoped hamburgers don’t count as junk food. Might we recommend a Famous Star?

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

THIS ENTIRE IG STORY ABOUT KEANU IS *italian chef’s kiss* PERFECTION ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3rgPTkc3GV — Ari Saperstein (@ari_saperstein) March 24, 2019