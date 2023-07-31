Kelly Clarkson Has 1 Request For Concertgoers Throwing Things At Singers

Kelly Clarkson is not here for the latest trend of fans throwing things onstage at performers. Unless the object is five carats or so.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer began her Las Vegas residency on Friday with a message for the crowd ― and revealed that there was one exception to the “no throwing” rule.

“If you’re gonna throw shit, throw diamonds,” she said to laughs in the audience.

A string of artists ― including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini ― have been harmed by concertgoers chucking things at them while they were onstage.

Ballerini previously told fans, “Don’t throw things” after she was hit by an object during one of her concerts and took a brief break from the performance.

“I always want shows of mine, every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one, and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone,” the singer said at the time. “We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

Singer Charlie Puth recently pleaded with fans to stop throwing things and said the unsafe practice “must come to an end.”

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous,” he said on Twitter earlier this month. “Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”