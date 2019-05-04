Kentucky Derby Kerfuffle Marks Yet Another Meme-Worthy Moment

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images People tried to make sense of the 2019 Kentucy Derby race results on Twitter.

The Kentucky Derby didn’t just end with confusion and disappointment on Saturday. The famed annual race concluded with a Triple Crown-serving of sassy tweets.

The horse-racing community lamented Maximum Security’s epic loss with a stream of snarky tweets.

Maximum Security finished first during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby race but he was quickly stripped of his title when race officials determined that he impeded the path of other horses and disqualified him.

Country House, the second horse to cross the finish line, was named the winner.

Some Twitter users likened the popular horse race to presidential politics, summoning predictions of the 2020 election and the federal probe into Russia. Others were reminded of the 2017 Academy Awards when the film “La La Land” was announced winner of the Best Picture Oscar when “Moonlight” was the actual winner.

The rest just used the moment as the perfect excuse to share more Steve Harvey memes.

“I want to hear what Barr and Mueller think about the Kentucky Derby before I make a decision.” —Best comment I’ve heard tonight. — Paul P. Murphy (@murphy) May 5, 2019

#KentuckyDerby: Maximum Security wins!



Kentucky Derby: Wait a minute...



Steve Harvey: Not again pic.twitter.com/Rn56sN3ObM — Jimmy Parker (@MerchantofDucks) May 4, 2019

speaker of the house to nyt: president won’t concede a loss



kentucky derby: 2nd place wins — David Carroll 🦅 (@profcarroll) May 5, 2019

Sorry everyone, but this is the Kentucky Derby you get when Donald Trump is President. — Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) May 5, 2019

Actually, *I* won the Kentucky Derby. — Jon Seff (@jonseff) May 5, 2019

the 2019 Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/4lovTDLfTM — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 5, 2019

Poor Maximum Security has no idea that his sperm price just dropped SIGNIFICANTLY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2019

Felt cute, might get disqualified later https://t.co/kPKsJRNnW8 — Gabriella Medvick (@GabiMedvick) May 5, 2019