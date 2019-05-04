Kentucky Derby Kerfuffle Marks Yet Another Meme-Worthy Moment

The Kentucky Derby didn’t just end with confusion and disappointment on Saturday. The famed annual race concluded with a Triple Crown-serving of sassy tweets.
The horse-racing community lamented Maximum Security’s epic loss with a stream of snarky tweets.
Maximum Security finished first during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby race but he was quickly stripped of his title when race officials determined that he impeded the path of other horses and disqualified him.
Country House, the second horse to cross the finish line, was named the winner.
Some Twitter users likened the popular horse race to presidential politics, summoning predictions of the 2020 election and the federal probe into Russia. Others were reminded of the 2017 Academy Awards when the film “La La Land” was announced winner of the Best Picture Oscar when “Moonlight” was the actual winner.
The rest just used the moment as the perfect excuse to share more Steve Harvey memes.